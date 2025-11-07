Bank of Montreal Can Sells 63,361 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $28,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 130.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

