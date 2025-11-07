Ellevest Inc. Invests $287,000 in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 17.5% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,004,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,054,000 after buying an additional 6,111,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,699,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,003 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 5,986,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,102 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,816,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,892,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,707,000 after purchasing an additional 988,419 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BN stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares set a $54.67 price target on Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.67 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

