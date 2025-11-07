Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $233.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

