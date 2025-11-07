Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $217.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

