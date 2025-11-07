ETF Store Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,806.3% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,236 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $612,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

