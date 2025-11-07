British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,687 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $53,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,011 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after buying an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 93.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,175 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

