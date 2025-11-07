Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,630 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $380.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

