First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 68,767 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,767 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $594,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $169.67 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $209.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

