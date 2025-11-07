Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $286.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

