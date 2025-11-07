Contrasting Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) & Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Hongkong Land”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $725.90 million 1.58 -$12.36 million ($0.31) -95.13 Hongkong Land $2.00 billion 6.59 -$1.38 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Marcus & Millichap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marcus & Millichap and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

Dividends

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -161.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -1.69% -1.99% -1.49% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Hongkong Land on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

