Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,555 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.40% of Evergy worth $64,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 168.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.35%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

