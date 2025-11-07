Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 170,593 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,593 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.09% of COPT Defense Properties worth $34,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $28.87 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.93.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

