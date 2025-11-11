Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and traded as high as $56.9530. Li Ning shares last traded at $56.44, with a volume of 2,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.1001 dividend. This represents a yield of 287.0%. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th.

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

