Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $41.28. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 15,956 shares traded.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $365.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 110,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 74,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.