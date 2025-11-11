BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 645.58 and traded as high as GBX 668.18. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 668, with a volume of 521,811 shares trading hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 645.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 570.60.

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The investment trust reported GBX 11.26 earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

