JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.01 and traded as low as GBX 66.50. JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 66.60, with a volume of 1,520,156 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.29.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

