Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $17.09. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 9,442 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter worth $312,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.