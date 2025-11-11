Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.05. Total Return Securities shares last traded at $6.0450, with a volume of 12,401 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in Total Return Securities by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 111,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Total Return Securities in the third quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. North Ground Capital grew its stake in Total Return Securities by 29.0% in the third quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 193,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,465 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Total Return Securities by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 298,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Total Return Securities by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87,695 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

