Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $26.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Duncan Hawkesby bought 159,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,775.08. The trade was a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 231,092 shares of company stock worth $5,316,902 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 1,079,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after buying an additional 973,374 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4,507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $14,256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,015,000 after purchasing an additional 306,936 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.01%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.