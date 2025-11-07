Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,517 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $123,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 32.0% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $3,052,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,670. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock worth $9,708,285 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $109.90 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.



