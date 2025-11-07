Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Invests $3.92 Million in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.