Eukles Asset Management Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $46.54 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $112.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. HSBC set a $70.00 price target on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

