Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $621.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $602.04 and a 200-day moving average of $447.68. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 294.76% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,105.50. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.39.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

