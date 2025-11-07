Geometric Wealth Advisors Sells 3,371 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Geometric Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Carvana comprises about 0.8% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carvana were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 632,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,632,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total transaction of $3,245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,098,674.89. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,769,740. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,975 shares of company stock worth $239,834,203. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $290.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

