Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 28th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $25.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $260.08 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $262.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average is $211.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

