Mayport LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Mayport LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after purchasing an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 647.7% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 920,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0%

FIS stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

