STF Management LP Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.4% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $653.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $668.38 and its 200-day moving average is $706.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.