Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,432,680,000 after purchasing an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.03 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

