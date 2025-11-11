S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a 5.9% increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.72%.The company had revenue of $103.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&T Bancorp

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.