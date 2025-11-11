SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.29. SGS shares last traded at $11.2725, with a volume of 50,213 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SGSOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
