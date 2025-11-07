Burney Co. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Burney Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock opened at $469.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $480.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

