Washington Trust Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $394,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $139.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

