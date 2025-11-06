Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stake Boosted by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,195.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 204,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 199,951 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

