Souders Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 45.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $374.15 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $372.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

