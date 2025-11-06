Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $51,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,118,000 after buying an additional 1,249,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BND stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

