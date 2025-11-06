3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DDD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 548,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,895. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 703.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 74.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

