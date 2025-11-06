Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $277.97 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $283.94. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.10, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,926.80. This represents a 52.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,067,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.