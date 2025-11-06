SES AI (NYSE:SES) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

SES AI stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.54. SES AI has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. SES AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SES AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 1,427.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51,832 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SES AI by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

