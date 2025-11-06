Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,666 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,666 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

