KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Stock Price

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYG. Bank of America cut their price target on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYG opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08. Voyager Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $73.95.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Voyager Technologies by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,544,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Voyager Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

