DDFG Inc Has $11.31 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

DDFG Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.8% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DDFG Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 146.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $366.51 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

