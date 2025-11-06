CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVRx in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. CVRx has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the first quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,229,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 267,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CVRx by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 246,548 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 563.7% in the second quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

