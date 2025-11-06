Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

