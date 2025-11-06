MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $153.8210, with a volume of 73745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,182.68. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,410.55. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $716,597. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in MKS in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MKS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

