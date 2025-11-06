HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $393.09 and last traded at $387.8260, with a volume of 260834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.71.

Specifically, Director Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total transaction of $115,925.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 513,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,292,777.80. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.11.

HubSpot Stock Down 17.4%

The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,678.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 136.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

