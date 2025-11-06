Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.270 EPS.

Intapp Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -106.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 19,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $837,974.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,411,398.50. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $228,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 224,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,395.32. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798 in the last three months. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,104,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Intapp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

