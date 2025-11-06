Critical Survey: Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) & Its Competitors

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -149.85% 3.61% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ competitors have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 48.77 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $48.56 million -$19.62 million 94.78

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 76.05%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions competitors beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

