Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.
Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years.
Universal Stock Performance
Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. Universal has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- From Dividends to Growth: Why These 3 Stocks Stand Out in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AMD’s Price Pullback Equals Opportunity: The Big Gains Are Coming
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.