Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. Universal has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

About Universal

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Universal had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $754.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.30 million.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

