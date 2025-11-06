The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $793.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $776.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

