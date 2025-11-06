Reviewing Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) & AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenntro and AYRO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million 0.31 -$44.87 million ($0.68) -0.28 AYRO $5,426.00 449.09 -$1.75 million ($37.07) -0.10

Profitability

AYRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AYRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cenntro and AYRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -139.15% -39.26% -23.58% AYRO N/A -1,213.64% -88.32%

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AYRO has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of AYRO shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AYRO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cenntro and AYRO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 AYRO 0 0 0 0 0.00

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About AYRO

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of low speed electric vehicle. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

